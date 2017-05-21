VIDEO: San Francisco’s annual Bay to Breakers footrace underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s famously funny footrace, Bay to Breakers, is underway Sunday morning.

By 8:00 a.m., 50,000 people are expected to take to the streets, costume-ready to tackle the 12K run.

The course starts at Main and Howard streets near the Embarcadero, runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach.

KRON4 will have full team coverage of the event, which is the oldest annual footrace in the world, dating all the way back to 1912.

Stanley Roberts and Hermela Aregawi will be there to capture the best moments of the race, which includes live bands, DJs, and performances to keep runners motivated all the way to the finish line.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone will man the KRON4 booth and greet runners as they cross the finish line.

The KRON4 booth is part of the Finish Line Festival alongside Ocean Beach.

To accommodate all this activity several streets will be closed and the local public transportation will be running on a specialized schedule.

KRON4 has all of that information here.

I wonder just how many @POTUS costumes will appear at this years @Baytobreakers pic.twitter.com/CuEBmKCzlI — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) May 21, 2017

There is nothing more invigorating than a “no public urination” sign in the morning @Baytobreakers Ahhhh pic.twitter.com/1GZisod7YQ — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) May 21, 2017