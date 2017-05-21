Woman calls cops worried semen in thermos might explode

By Published: Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman trying to get pregnant via artificial insemination called police because she feared the thermos she was using to store sperm and dry ice might explode.

The woman, who we will not name, sought the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office help after she forgot to remove a rubber O-ring from the container.

The next thing she knew, the incident was all over social media. That’s because the sheriff’s office posted details on Facebook.

She told the Tampa Bay Times she was upset because the post was not removed Friday.

She was not identified by name but she said she was mortified that enough information was posted for her to be identified.

The sheriff’s office defended its action, saying it was important to provide the type of safety information contained in the post.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s