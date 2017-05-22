Antolin Garcia-Torres’ mother testifies as penalty phase continues

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The penalty phase of the trial of the man convicted of killing Sierra LaMar has continued Monday morning.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, was convicted on May 9 of the first-degree murder of the 15-year-old in 2012 as well as the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

The jury will have to decide whether to impose either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.’

The defense has called Antolin Garcia-Torres’ mother, Laura Torres, to the stand to testify Monday morning.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom to bring us the latest:

