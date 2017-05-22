Antolin Garcia-Torres’ mother testifies as penalty phase continues

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The penalty phase of the trial of the man convicted of killing Sierra LaMar has continued Monday morning.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, was convicted on May 9 of the first-degree murder of the 15-year-old in 2012 as well as the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

The jury will have to decide whether to impose either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.’

The defense has called Antolin Garcia-Torres’ mother, Laura Torres, to the stand to testify Monday morning.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom to bring us the latest:

Laura Torres, mother of #AntolinGarciaTorres, guilty in murder of #SierraLaMar, testifying as dense paints picture of his troubled childhood pic.twitter.com/2NzpGCMttV — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

#GarciaTorres mother Laura left her husband for a time to escape beatings. Says he threatened to kill whole family. pic.twitter.com/T4nHA1FToi — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

#GarciaTorres mother Laura (when pregnant with Antolin) tells of abusive husband, “there were blows & harsh words.” “He drank a lot.” pic.twitter.com/wdSm9Yb9Vj — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

#GarciaTorres mom Laura asked about her exposure to pesticide as she worked in fields when pregnant with Antolin. pic.twitter.com/vVDaZsYrHv — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

#GarciaTorres mother recounts moving, living in various places around #MorganHill when Antolin was a child. pic.twitter.com/4FVWM8Yd2R — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

#GarciaTorres mother Laura recounts birth of his siblings in Mexico before moving to Calif where defendant was born. Family photos shown. pic.twitter.com/PDZQBwDS3D — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

Jury seated. 1st witness called by defense, Laura Torres, mother of @AntolinGarciaTorres, testifying through interpreter. pic.twitter.com/s5NP3nWsdx — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

Away from jury, judge in #SierraLaMar case hearing from lawyers about who will testify as #AntolinGarciaTorres sentencing phase resumes pic.twitter.com/l3wedvt1IP — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 22, 2017

