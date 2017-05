Fire crews tame blaze at homeless camp near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a homeless camp near Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, fire

The fire was burning near Fifth and Oak streets, near Interstate Highway 880, according to an Oakland Fire Department dispatcher.

This was an outdoor blaze near the railroad tracks.

No buildings were touched by the fire, fire officials said.

Just after 6:00 a.m., fire officials reported the fire was still smoldering, but not spreading.

Further details were not immediately available.

