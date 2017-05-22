Gary’s Word: LeBron James haters are out in force

Gary Radnich Published:
LeBron James, Jae Crowder
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — LeBron James finally gave the haters a chance to party on Monday.

After losing by 44 points in Game 2, Boston at the last second, defeated James and the Cavs Sunday night.

As a gentleman who believes LeBron is almost the equal of Michael Jordan, I was fair game for the tough guys who text, tweet, and call.

Granted, the majority of folks are just having fun, but it does point out how many people dislike LeBron.

In life, the better you are at something, the more haters seem to come out of the woodwork.

Bob Costas might be the best broadcaster of his generation. Ask him how many negative comments come his way during every Olympics.

Believe it or not, Steph Curry has a group of people who like to say “he’s not black enough”.

Nobody has time for mediocre.

Haters only go after the best–it makes them feel like something.

Hence, the ripping of James.

He is head and shoulders the current King of the NBA game, and the only way to get the haters off his back is to quit being so damn good.

Warriors hope that happens, come first of June.

