Gas line break prompts evacuations in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Homes are being evacuated in the area of a gas line break in San Rafael Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews on scene of a PG&E gas line break at 232 Clorinda Ave, fire officials said on Twitter.

Homes in the immediate area of the gas line break are being evacuated.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

