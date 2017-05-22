Gas line break prompts evacuations in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Homes are being evacuated in the area of a gas line break in San Rafael Monday morning, according to fire officials.
Fire crews on scene of a PG&E gas line break at 232 Clorinda Ave, fire officials said on Twitter.
Homes in the immediate area of the gas line break are being evacuated.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
Fire crews on scene of a PG&E gas line break at 232 Clorinda Ave. Evacuations of homes in immediate area taking place.
— San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 22, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE STATE FOOTBALL PLAYER RECOVERING AFTER STABBING
- TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JOAQUIN RIVER DAYS BEFORE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
- PEDIATRICIANS: CHILDREN UNDER AGE 1 SHOULD NOT HAVE FRUIT JUICE
- RESEARCHERS NEED VOLUNTEERS TO SMOKE POT FOR STUDY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: BAY TO BREAKERS AND BOOZE
- SHOCKING VIDEO: SEA LION SNATCHES GIRL FROM PIER