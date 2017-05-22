Gas line break prompts evacuations in San Rafael

By Published:
(San Rafael fire)

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Homes are being evacuated in the area of a gas line break in San Rafael Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews on scene of a PG&E gas line break at 232 Clorinda Ave, fire officials said on Twitter.

Homes in the immediate area of the gas line break are being evacuated.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s