Greeter injured in Kansas City church shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say a man was shot while greeting people at a south Kansas City church.

The shooting occurred Sunday at the House of Refuge Family Worship church. The greeter, Montell Bruce, was struck in the head and was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police say a suspect entered the church through a back door and fired multiple shots.

Bruce told KCTV5 that he intervened after he saw someone pull a gun during an argument. He says he tried to get the gun and throw the suspect to the ground. Eventually he ran and fell through a window to get away.

Bruce was the only person hurt in the shooting.

