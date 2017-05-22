Homeless woman arrested for attempted kidnapping at San Francisco’s Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A homeless woman is in custody after allegedly trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his parents while walking alongside a pier in San Francisco Monday morning.

The family was walking along the Embarcadero when a homeless woman approached the two mothers and their son in front of the Ferry Building.

The woman was reportedly talking to the child when she suddenly began tugging him.

She was being aggressive enough that police got involved and detained her.

The child is okay and the woman is now in custody for attempted kidnapping.

No further details were immediately made available.

