KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Mathew Salinas

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Mathew Salinas as our Teacher of the Week for the week of May 22.

Mr. Salinas teaches math, language arts, social studies, life sciences, Spanish and SSR at Bay Area Technology School in Oakland.

NOMINATE A TEACHER OF THE WEEK

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

Mathew provides great assistance to my daughter with dyslexia.

In addition, he provides tutoring support with multiple learning tools and excellent follow-up.

Students gain a foundation of Spanish in listening, writing, reading and speaking. Students will become competent and will be able to converse in Spanish. Students will carry their knowledge into real world situations where they can continue their Spanish education at a college, travel to Latin countries and be able to communicate and obtain a job where it requires them to speak in English and Spanish. Rationale, tranquility, knowledge, support, and patience are the pillars of his classroom.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s