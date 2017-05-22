KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Mathew Salinas

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Mathew Salinas as our Teacher of the Week for the week of May 22.

Mr. Salinas teaches math, language arts, social studies, life sciences, Spanish and SSR at Bay Area Technology School in Oakland.

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

Mathew provides great assistance to my daughter with dyslexia.

In addition, he provides tutoring support with multiple learning tools and excellent follow-up.

Students gain a foundation of Spanish in listening, writing, reading and speaking. Students will become competent and will be able to converse in Spanish. Students will carry their knowledge into real world situations where they can continue their Spanish education at a college, travel to Latin countries and be able to communicate and obtain a job where it requires them to speak in English and Spanish. Rationale, tranquility, knowledge, support, and patience are the pillars of his classroom.