CAPITOLA (KRON/CNN Newsource) — A group of lingerie thieves that are connected to the ongoing Victoria’s Secret lingerie theft investigation led police to a high-speed chase to Santa Cruz, police said.
The four women from Oakland were arrested at gunpoint on Highway 17 near Scotts Valley.
The chase began at the Capitola Mall.
Over the last several weeks, they stole thousands of dollars from Victoria’s Secret stores in the Bay Area.
They are being charged with felony evading and burglary
Police have not released their names yet.
