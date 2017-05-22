Man robs downtown Palo Alto bank

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in downtown Palo Alto on Monday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened at around 1:19 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 530 Lytton Ave., according to authorities.

The suspect entered the bank and gave a note to a teller demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking east on Lytton Avenue, police said. No weapon was seen or mentioned during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and wore a multicolored jacket over a green shirt and blue jeans, wrap-around black sunglasses. and a black beanie, police said.

A photo of the suspect from the bank’s surveillance system has been released to the public. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

Tips can also be made anonymously via email paloalto@tipnow.org or via calls or text messages to (650) 383-8984.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES