Mother told police she killed kids to save them from “evils of the world”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman accused of shooting two of her children in Dayton, Ohio appeared in court Monday.

Claudena Helton appeared by video in Dayton Municipal Court Monday where she pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

The judge gave Helton a bond of $1 million.

According to a court affidavit obtained by 2 NEWS, Claudena Helton admitted to detectives she shot her two kids to save them from the evils of the world.

Those children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden died Sunday evening after suffering gun shot wounds to the head on May 18th.

Their mother, Helton, is facing felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder charges at this point. These charges could change now that the children have died. She’s due in court Monday afternoon.

Police say Helton shot two of her children at her home on Lori Sue Avenue in Dayton on Thursday morning. A third child was home at the time of the shooting but she was unharmed. That 11-year-old girl was taken to Care House after police responded to the home.

According to the statement of facts, Helton asked that daughter to help remove the bodies of her siblings from the home.

When police arrived, both Khmorra and Kaiden were found outside the front of the home and Helton was walking around nude.

Helton has been charged with child endangerment in the past. Neighbors say they are heartbroken and shocked.

“Ain’t no kids think their mommy would do that, you know what I’m saying. To know that your mommy is your monster, your mommy is the one to attack you and take your life. Don’t no kid think that, ever,” said Deona Terry.

Helton is scheduled to be back in court May 30.