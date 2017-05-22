Pediatricians: Children under age 1 should not have fruit juice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL (WCMH) — Children under the age of one should not be given fruit juice unless a doctor says it’s OK, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to CNN, this is the first change the group has made to fruit juice recommendations since 2001.

The group had previously advised that parents wait until the age of 6 months to give their children fruit juice.

The new recommendations were made out of concern over rising obesity rates and tooth decay.

The academy says children should eat fruit rather than drink fruit juice.

Parents are now encouraged to limit fruit juice consumption to four ounces a day for children ages of 1 to 3.

And that juice should be 100 percent fresh or reconstituted juice.

And should be served in a cup, not a bottle or a box.

The report will be published Monday in the journal “Pediatrics.”

