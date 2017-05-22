People Behaving Badly: Bay to Breakers shenanigans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay to Breakers is more than 100 years old, but for the last 10 years, Stanley Roberts has been looking at the event with a critical eye.
So what did he find this year?
Well, some things have stayed the same, but some have changed, at least a little.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE STATE FOOTBALL PLAYER RECOVERING AFTER STABBING
- TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JOAQUIN RIVER DAYS BEFORE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
- PEDIATRICIANS: CHILDREN UNDER AGE 1 SHOULD NOT HAVE FRUIT JUICE
- RESEARCHERS NEED VOLUNTEERS TO SMOKE POT FOR STUDY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: BAY TO BREAKERS AND BOOZE
- SHOCKING VIDEO: SEA LION SNATCHES GIRL FROM PIER
Tonight at 10
Bay to Breakers Shenanigans …. outside the DMV?@kron4news @CA_DMV @Baytobreakers pic.twitter.com/w6N9rLMSqS
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) May 23, 2017