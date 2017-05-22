People Behaving Badly: Bay to Breakers shenanigans

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay to Breakers is more than 100 years old, but for the last 10 years, Stanley Roberts has been looking at the event with a critical eye.

So what did he find this year?

Well, some things have stayed the same, but some have changed, at least a little.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s