Pleasanton police identify armed man fatally shot by officer

PLEASANTON (BCN) — Pleasanton police Monday identified an armed man who was fatally shot Saturday morning by an officer who responded to a 911 call regarding a family dispute as 58-year-Shannon Edward Estill of Pleasanton.

Police also identified the officer who shot Estill in the 3200 block of Burgundy Drive at about 11:40 a.m. on Saturday as 17-year veteran Keith Batt, who began his career with the Oakland Police Department but moved to the Pleasanton department after he accused a group of senior Oakland officers known as “The Riders” of engaging in misconduct.

Police said Estill’s wife reported that Estill was acting erratically and that she and her daughter feared for their safety and had locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom.

Estill’s wife also reported that he was in the home’s garage, where he had access to firearms, according to police.

When officers arrived, they approached the side yard where they could hear a person who they believed to be Estill, police said.

The officers opened the side yard gate, announced their presence, and directed Estill to come out but he didn’t comply, according to police.

While the officers were approaching the side door to the garage, which was open, they heard what sounded like a round being chambered into a shotgun and one officer saw the barrel of a shotgun pointed in his direction so the officers retreated to the front of the residence, police said.

Estill then opened the garage door and rapidly advanced down the driveway while pointing a replica handgun at one of the officers, according to police.

Estill ignored police commands to drop his weapon so Batt fired his duty weapon, hitting Estill, who succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Estill’s wife and daughter remained inside the upstairs bedroom during the incident and were located by police uninjured.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and Pleasanton police are conducting independent investigations of the shooting.

Batt and the other officers who were involved in the incident activated their body-worn camera systems and their video footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation, police said.

Police Chief Dave Spiller said in a statement, “I extend my sympathy to the Estill family, as any loss of life is tragic. I would also like to extend my support to our involved officers, their families and the members of the Pleasanton Police Department.”

In 2000 Batt alleged that the four Oakland officers known as “The Riders” beat and framed suspected drug dealers in West Oakland and was the prosecution’s star witness during two high-profile trials of three of the officers. The other officer fled the country and never stood trial.

But the officers weren’t convicted of any charges in their two trials.

