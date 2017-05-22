Police: Fatalities after incident at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

ENGLAND (KRON) — Emergency crews are responding to a ‘serious incident’ at England’s Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert Monday.

Police say there have been a number of fatalities.

There are reports that two explosions went off causing concertgoers to panic and run out of the arena.

Video footage on Twitter shows people fleeing in tears from the venue. The explosions reportedly went off immediately after the concert ended.\

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available.”

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

