SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Cal State San Jose football player is recovering Monday after being stabbed in a weekend off-campus fight.
The Mercury News in San Jose reports university officials identified the victim as Chad Miller.
He started three games at safety for the Spartans last season.
The university says in a statement that Miller is expected to recover. He is a junior.
San Jose police did not return an email sent Monday seeking comment about the stabbing.
Miller did not play in his second season with the university.
He was injured following an on-campus dispute where a teammate allegedly hit Miller in the face with a skateboard.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN DIES IN SHOOTING AT SAN JOSE WEINERSCHNITZEL RESTAURANT
- 5 HOSPITALIZED AFTER EATING NACHO CHEESE AT SACRAMENTO GAS STATION
- BOMB SQUAD DIFFUSING SCARY SITUATION AT SAN JOSE MIDDLE SCHOOL
- PARENTS: MISSING RICHMOND TEEN COULD BE VICTIM OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING
- MISSISSIPPI TEENS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO DEATH OF 6-YEAR-OLD BOY
- CONTROVERSIAL BILL WOULD END LIFETIME REGISTRATION FOR CERTAIN SEX OFFENDERS
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: A CEMETERY IS NOT A CITY PARK