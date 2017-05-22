Sheriff’s deputy’s wife charged in deadly DUI crash surrenders

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The sheriff’s deputy’s wife accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed 3-year-old Elijah Dunn has surrendered to authorities Monday.

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 39, of Pleasanton, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Bail has been set at $3 million.

If convicted of all charges and enhancements, Malihan is facing a maximum of 11 years in state prison.

Malihan is accused of driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 3-year-old San Ramon boy on Sept. 9, 2016.

“We are extremely disappointed and saddened that the DA chose to charge Malihan with only felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, and not charge her with murder, especially in light of Malihan’s other alcohol and drug-related arrests just months before and after killing Elijah,” Jeff Hubins, the Dunn family spokesperson, said on Friday.

That was her second DUI within a 3-month period. At the time of the crash, Malihan had a valid driver’s license.

Malihan’s first DUI was on June 7, 2016 when she was pulled over with a child in her car in Pleasanton. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

