Small sinkhole opens outside Trump’s Florida getaway club

A TV crew reports next to a recently opened sinkhole near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, May 22, 2017 in Palm Beach, Fla. The 4-foot-by-4-foot hole was discovered Monday. It is near a new water drain and isn’t a threat to the president’s property. (Meghan McCarthy/Daily News via AP)
A TV crew reports next to a recently opened sinkhole near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, May 22, 2017 in Palm Beach, Fla. The 4-foot-by-4-foot hole was discovered Monday. It is near a new water drain and isn’t a threat to the president’s property. (Meghan McCarthy/Daily News via AP)

 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A small sinkhole has opened on the road just outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports (http://pbpo.st/2rL9SQu ) that the 4-foot-by-4-foot (1-meter-by-1-meter) hole was discovered Monday in Palm Beach County just west of one the resort’s entrances. It is near a new water main and isn’t a threat to the president’s property in Palm Beach.

The president has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, but it is now closed for the summer. Trump is on a nine-day trip that began in the Middle East and will end in Italy.

Trump bought the club for $10 million in 1985 and has spent tens of millions on improvements. Each of the 500 members pays $14,000 annually in dues. The initiation fee was recently doubled to $200,000.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Trump’s final stop will be in Italy, not Vatican City.\

