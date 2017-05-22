COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRON) — A Colorado Springs, Colorado family had quite the guest on their back porch over the weekend.

At first glance, they thought it was a large raccoon. On closer inspection, they figured out it was a bear.

And this bear decided that hummingbird food would make for the perfect meal, and it started eating right out of the feeder.

The bear was scared off after a dog snuck outside and got a little too close.

The homeowners say they have lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and have never heard of any bear sightings.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES