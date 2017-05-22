SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The vehicle of an Uber driver who’s been missing more than a week was found on Saturday.

The wife of 48-year-old Piseth Chhay says police found the silver Mercedes SUV on Davidson Avenue in San Francisco’s Bayview District completely stripped. Even the tires were gone.

Chhay hasn’t been seen since Mother’s Day when he left his home in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace to help a friend.

His wife and mother to his two young sons says this latest discovery has her suspecting foul play.

“I think somebody kept him,” wife Rattana Kim said. “Someone or somebody or could be people, I don’t know, kept him somewhere captive because my husband would never leave his family. These two boys are his life. He’ll do anything for them. For him not to see them and just left like that…no…,” Kim said.

Police detectives came to the house and collected items belonging to Chhay, including his computer and iPad, as well as his toothbrush and razor, so they can make up a DNA profile.

According to Uber, the missing driver was not working for them at the time of his disappearance.

The company tells KRON4 it is cooperating with police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES