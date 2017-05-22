SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Construction crews Monday will begin repaving part of a busy roadway that runs through Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, according to public works officials.

Crews will repave a deteriorating section of Crossover Drive between Park Presidio Boulevard and the intersection of 25th Avenue and Fulton Street.

Construction is expected to last two to three weeks. Crews will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction during construction hours on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., public works officials said.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

There will be no construction on the weekends.

Crossover Drive, which cuts through Golden Gate Park, is a heavily traveled corridor connecting the Sunset and Richmond districts.

