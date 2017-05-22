VIDEO: Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in San Francisco, suspect in custody

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a home invasion in the Bayview District of San Francisco, according to police.

Around 11:05 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Quesada Ave. on reports of the home invasion, police said.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter.

This is when multiple suspects came out from the back of the home.

One suspect shot at an officer, police said.

The officer returned fire, but did not hit any of the suspects.

The other suspects fled the scene, jumping fences and running through backyards, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Police were able to catch up to one of the suspects. He was detained and is being interviewed at the San Francisco Police Department.

Police believe the home was targeted. At least one person inside during the incident suffered minor injuries.

During officers’ initial search of the area, a shelter in placed was advised to neighboring residents.

Around 3:30 a.m. the shelter in place was lifted, but police are still processing the scene.

The suspects who got away remain at large.

Further details were not immediately available.

