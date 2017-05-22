SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The Golden State Warriors could advance to their third straight NBA Finals tonight. They hold a 3-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in their best-of-seven Western Conference final.

The Spurs are without injured stars Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

With a win, the Warriors also would become the first team to start a postseason 12-0.

No NBA team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff.

B4 Saturday Popovich had never been down 0-3 in series. Leonard most likely out 2nite. On verge of being swept @kron4news @AaronPeroTV — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 22, 2017

