Warriors try for 12th straight playoff win, sweep in San Antonio

By and Published: Updated:
San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (35) work for position under the basket during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (35) work for position under the basket during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The Golden State Warriors could advance to their third straight NBA Finals tonight. They hold a 3-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in their best-of-seven Western Conference final.

The Spurs are without injured stars Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

With a win, the Warriors also would become the first team to start a postseason 12-0.

No NBA team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff.

KRON4’s Gary Radnich and Mark Carpenter will have updates throughout the game.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s