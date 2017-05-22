SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The Golden State Warriors could advance to their third straight NBA Finals tonight. They hold a 3-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in their best-of-seven Western Conference final.
The Spurs are without injured stars Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.
With a win, the Warriors also would become the first team to start a postseason 12-0.
No NBA team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff.
KRON4’s Gary Radnich and Mark Carpenter will have updates throughout the game.
