Woman arrested in death of elderly San Jose woman Miss Flo

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of Flo Douglas, known as “Miss Flo”, authorities said Monday.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Perla Arreloa as an Accessory to Murder and for Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.

The 88-year-old woman died on Oct. 8, 2016 after she was brutally beaten during a home invasion attack on Sept. 12, 2016.

Arreloa is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder.

Zachary Omar Cuen, 19, was arrested and charged with the murder on Nov. 3, 2016.

Police alleged that on Sept. 12, 2016, Zachary Cuen went to Arreola’s residence after his assault of Miss Flo.

Cuen was allegedly wearing clothing with fresh blood stains, driving Miss Flo’s stolen vehicle, and in possession of stolen property belonging to Miss Flo, police said.

Arreola is accused of getting rid of some of the stolen items.

Police also allege that Arreola knew Miss Flo died of her injuries and Cuen had been charged with her murder. Arreola is accused of continually lying to investigators on multiple occasions in attempts to obstruct the discovery of evidence of the murder.

On March 9, Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez was also arrested for her actions in the Miss Flo case. Police said she allegedly took specific actions to conceal evidence of the crime.

Arreloa is set to appear in court for the first time on May 23 at the Hall of Justice.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431.

