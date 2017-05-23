OAKLEY (BCN) — One person was hospitalized tonight after a balcony at an Oakley home collapsed, according to officials with the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

At 8:23 p.m., crews responded to a home at 4036 Mellowood Drive for a report of a balcony collapse, a fire dispatcher said.

At the two-story house, crews found one injured person and took them to the hospital. Information about the extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

Two other people at the scene said they did not need to go to the hospital, according to the dispatcher.

Further information was not immediately available.

