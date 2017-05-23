20-year-old San Mateo man dies in motorcycle crash

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A 20-year-old San Mateo man died Monday evening in unincorporated San Mateo County when his motorcycle crashed near state Highway 92, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Around 6:41 p.m. CHP responded to reports of the accident on Canada Rd. just south of Highway 92.

Chance Hales was driving north on Canada Rd. when he ran into a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle, CHP officials said.

Hales died at the scene, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the incident, Montiel said.

CHP officials do not know whether Hales was speeding.

The road is sparsely traveled and the crash had no impact on traffic in the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES