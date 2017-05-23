20-year-old woman shot, killed at Richmond park

By Published:

RICHMOND (KRON) — A 20-year-old Discovery Bay woman was shot and killed on Thursday night a Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park in Richmond on Thursday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. at 960 S. 47th St.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital while police were still en route, and she later died of her wounds.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Alexandrea Sweitzer, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Investigators believe that an argument at the park may have escalated, leading to the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with additional information to call Detective C. Decious at (510) 621-1747.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

