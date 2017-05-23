Attorney: Sheriff’s Deputy’s wife to plead ‘not guilty’

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The sheriff’s deputy’s wife accused of driving under the influence during a crash that killed 3-year-old Elijah Dunn plans to plea “not guilty” in court Tuesday morning, according to her attorney.

40-year-old Yarenit Liliana Malihan of Pleasanton is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

She surrendered to California Highway Patrol of Dublin yesterday.

Bail has been set at $3 million. She is currently in the process of being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

If convicted of all charges and enhancements, Malihan is facing a maximum of 11 years in state prison.

Today will be Malihan’s first court appearance in the case.

