SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — The body of a 54-year-old woman who went missing Friday evening in Sonoma County was located today, sheriff’s officials said.

Catherine Huberty had last been seen at about 6 p.m. by her caretaker in her home, located in the 2200 block of Mark West Springs Road, just north of Santa Rosa.

Today, volunteers searching for her located her body at about 2:25 p.m. 150 feet down a steep ravine in the 2000 block of Redwood Hill Road.

Because the area is difficult to access, a sheriff’s helicopter responded and retrieved her body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials believe Huberty may have slipped and fallen down the ravine before she died.

“Our condolences go out to Catherine’s friends and family,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials initially described Huberty as a high-functioning schizophrenic who recently stopped taking her medications and used a cane to walk.

Search and rescue volunteers had been in the area looking for her since Sunday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES