SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is on scene of a structure fire in Sunnyvale Monday morning.
The 2-alarm fire was reported around 3:22 a.m. off Lakeside Dr.
The structure appears to be part of a strip mall.
Crews knocked the fire in about an hour, but are still tending to several remaining hot spots.
No injuries have been reported.
Breaking-fire Sunnyvale strip mall. Lakeside dr. Started 325 am. Flames knocked down. Hotspots still @kron4news pic.twitter.com/w7hYUKbye4
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 23, 2017
