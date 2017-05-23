VIDEO: Crews battling 2-alarm business complex fire in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is on scene of a structure fire in Sunnyvale Monday morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported around 3:22 a.m. off Lakeside Dr.

The structure appears to be part of a strip mall.

Crews knocked the fire in about an hour, but are still tending to several remaining hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

