Danville police search for bank robber with painted on beard

DANVILLE (KRON) — Police in Danville are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

At around 9:10 a.m., a man entered the Bank of the West Danville at 307 Diablo Road and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to police.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the bank and was last seen heading north on El Pintado Road near the intersections with Diablo Road.

The suspect is a white man with a slender build, standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing black pants, black shirt, and a camouflage backpack.

The robber also had what appeared to be a painted on beard.

Any person with information on the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact the Danville Police Department immediately at (925) 820-2144.

