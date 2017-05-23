Gadget turns iPhone into photo printer

(CNN Newsource) – A new gadget will let you print pictures instantly from your phone.
The new and improved “Prynt Pocket”, available for $149, fits onto your phone and prints out small pictures in about 30 seconds.
Because the picture is stored in the cloud, photos taken with the device turn into a video when viewed through the app.
You can also loop videos back and forth, like Instagram’s “boomerang” feature.
The Prynt Pocket holds ten sheets of paper at a time and uses inkless paper, so you don’t need ink cartridges or toner.
Right now, the Prynt Pocket works only on iPhones.
The company says an Android version will be available later this year.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHILDREN, AS YOUNG AS 8-YEARS-OLD, AMONG 22 DEAD AFTER MANCHESTER CONCERT BOMBING
- MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO DEADLY ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT ATTACK
- ONLY ON 4: 12-YEAR-OLD SEXUALLY VIOLATED AT BAY AREA 7-ELEVEN
- ANTIOCH MAN DIES FROM BOTULISM AFTER EATING TAINTED NACHO-CHEESE
- WOMAN ARRESTED IN DEATH OF ELDERLY SAN JOSE WOMAN MISS FLO
- J. SIMPSON COULD BE RELEASED FROM PRISON THIS YEAR
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: BAY TO BREAKERS SHENANIGANS