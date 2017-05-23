Gadget turns iPhone into photo printer

(CNN Newsource) – A new gadget will let you print pictures instantly from your phone.

The new and improved “Prynt Pocket”, available for $149, fits onto your phone and prints out small pictures in about 30 seconds.

Because the picture is stored in the cloud, photos taken with the device turn into a video when viewed through the app.

You can also loop videos back and forth, like Instagram’s “boomerang” feature.

The Prynt Pocket holds ten sheets of paper at a time and uses inkless paper, so you don’t need ink cartridges or toner.

Right now, the Prynt Pocket works only on iPhones.

The company says an Android version will be available later this year.

