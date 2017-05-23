James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore, dies at age 89

By Published:
British actor Roger Moore poses for a portrait during an interview with the Associated Press in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Wednesday, June 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer)

KRON — Actor Sir Roger Moore has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from his family.

In the statement released Tuesday morning, his family states “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short, but brace battle with cancer.”

Moore was most well known for his role as James Bond in the 1973 – 1985 series.

Here is the full statement from his family:

