James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore, dies at age 89

KRON — Actor Sir Roger Moore has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from his family.

In the statement released Tuesday morning, his family states “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short, but brace battle with cancer.”

Moore was most well known for his role as James Bond in the 1973 – 1985 series.

Here is the full statement from his family:

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017