Man arrested after alleged shooting, police standoff in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday in Antioch after allegedly firing several shots at three people and forcing an hours-long standoff with authorities, police said.

Around 12:12 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Saint Francis Dr., according to Antioch PD.

When they arrived officers found three residents who reported being shot at by an unknown man in a white sedan.

Luckily, none of the residents were injured or struck by gunfire during the incident, police said.

Police were able to identify a suspect and later found him at a residence in the 200 block of San Joaquin Ave.

The suspect refused to come out of the home and cooperate with Antioch PD patrol units.

This prompted the Hostage Negotiation Team and the SWAT Team to respond to the scene in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully.

The standoff lasted until about 9:50 p.m. when the SWAT Team was finally able to take the man into custody.

Police say he will be booked into the Martinez Jail.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441 or send a text to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

