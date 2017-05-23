Police: 23-year-old suspect arrested in connection to Ariana Grande concert bomb attack

Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection to an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured more than 50, Greater Manchester Police confirmed Monday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., police reported on Twitter that a 23-year-old was taken into custody in South Manchester.

Police say the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device and that he died in the explosion.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made avaialable.

For in-depth coverage of the incident, believed to be an act of terror, click here.

