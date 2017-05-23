Police: 23-year-old suspect arrested in connection to Ariana Grande concert bomb attack

LONDON (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection to an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured more than 50, Greater Manchester Police confirmed Monday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., police reported on Twitter that a 23-year-old was taken into custody in South Manchester.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Police say the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device and that he died in the explosion.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made avaialable.

