Police chase ends with crash in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the incident began when they saw a stolen Chevy pickup truck near the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers pursued the the truck on Interstate 580 and eventually ended up in Oakland on southbound Interstate 880, CHP said.

CHP Oakland office took the lead on the chase and the suspect vehicle eventually crashed around 3:53 a.m. while trying to exit at the 29th street off-ramp.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to Highland Hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

No officers hurt in the incident.

