SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State police are investigating a sexual battery on Tuesday morning in which a man grabbed the buttocks of a woman as he walked by her, authorities said.
Police said the incident happened at around 9:17 a.m. on the east side of Washington Square Hall.
The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, medium build, and with black hair. He also had a medium-length beard and mustache.
Police said the man was wearing a black baseball cap and a navy blue button-up shirt with a seagull logo.
The suspect was last seen walking south past the Spartan Memorial.
The victim was not hurt.
If you know anything about the case, you’re asked to give police a call at (408)-924-2222.
