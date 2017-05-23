SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State police are investigating a sexual battery on Tuesday morning in which a man grabbed the buttocks of a woman as he walked by her, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened at around 9:17 a.m. on the east side of Washington Square Hall.

The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, medium build, and with black hair. He also had a medium-length beard and mustache.

Police said the man was wearing a black baseball cap and a navy blue button-up shirt with a seagull logo.

The suspect was last seen walking south past the Spartan Memorial.

The victim was not hurt.

If you know anything about the case, you’re asked to give police a call at (408)-924-2222.

