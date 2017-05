SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have served a search warrant in the Bayview District related to the case of a missing Uber driver.

Police said police dogs were part of the search.

Uber driver Piseth Chhay went missing on Mother’s Day.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES