San Rafael police seek suspect in attempted burglary, sexual assault

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Police in San Rafael are investigating an attempted burglary and sexual assault, authorities said Tuesday.

At around 2:44 a.m. on May 10, police received a call to an apartment on Cresta Way in the Terra Linda area, police said.

A 47-year-old San Rafael resident was asleep with her boyfriend when she was woken up by a flashlight in her face, the victim told police.

The victim saw the suspect standing at the foot of her bed.

The suspect woke the victim without realizing her boyfriend was with her. Once he discovered the victim’s boyfriend, the suspect ran, police said.

The boyfriend chased after the suspect but lost sight of him outside of the residence.

Officer searched the perimeter of the apartment complex and surrounding area.

The suspect was described as a white male in his “young 30’s”; about 5 foot, 11 inches with a medium stocky build. The suspect was seen wearing a hoodie with the hood up, but slightly pushed back.

Information from San Rafael Police:

Hair: The hair was dark colored. The hair could be seen under the hoodie.

Hair was short but curly.

Eyebrows: The eyebrows were described as slightly full toward the outsides of the face. The color of the eyebrows matched the hair.

The eyes were described as light colored possibly blue or green.

The suspect’s face was round and broad. The face tapered slightly at the jaw line.

The nose was normal and fit his face.

The mouth was slightly thin.

