Sierra LaMar trial: Convicted killer’s sister testifies about childhood

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Sierra LaMar’s convicted killer’s sister testified Tuesday morning during the penalty phase of the murder trial, describing what it was like to live with their alcoholic father.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, was convicted on May 9 of the first-degree murder of the 15-year-old in 2012 as well as the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

The jury will have to decide whether to impose either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Garcia-Torres’ older sister, Lucero Garcia, described to the jury how she and her brother were on their own a lot growing up.

Garcia said their father, who’s now in prison, was an alcoholic and would often hit their mother in from of them.

The convicted killer’s sister also told the jury that her father molested her from age five to 15.

