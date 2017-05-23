MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (KRON) — Reaction to the deadly bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has been coming in from all over the world.

Social media is one place people have turned to express their shock over what happened.

Various celebrities and stars are posting their thoughts on the tragedy.

But after what happened during the Ariana Grande concert, there are few that seem to be thinking bigger picture–not just what happened Monday night.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence put out a rather profound tweet on Tuesday morning:

I’m looking forward to the day I wake up and read there’s peace on earth. Let’s spread some love today. #TuesdayThoughts — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) May 23, 2017

Musician Quest Love echoed similar thoughts:

Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man…man. The hell is goin on in this world. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 22, 2017

Grande also weighed in:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

It is a lot to think about Tuesday night as the investigation goes on, but clearly, there is a sentiment that the world is frequently becoming a darker place.

Here is some more social media reaction:

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone effected by this horrible attack in Manchester. My heart is broken this morning. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 23, 2017

Hold each other close today and everyday. Love is the only way to answer to something this hateful — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) May 23, 2017

Manchester, je suis avec vous… Tout mon amour / #Manchester I am with you… All my love, Céline xx… https://t.co/NvcJM5VYjz — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 23, 2017

