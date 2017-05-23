Tanker truck explosion kills 1 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY (KSEE) — One person is dead after an explosion rocked Atwater, California on Tuesday morning when a tanker truck overturned.

Just after 10:00 a.m., the tanker hauling gas was exiting southbound Highway 99 at Applegate Rd. when the tanker flipped over immediately igniting a huge fire.

A nearby McDonald’s caught fire in the blast, but it was contained.

All surrounding businesses have been evacuated.

The identity of the person who died is still unknown.

There is no word on other injuries.

Atwater is a city neighboring Merced, about 45 minutes southeast of Modesto.

