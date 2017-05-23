SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors winning the West for the third consecutive year.

Not only is this Golden State’s third NBA Finals appearance in a row, but they are entering the series with a historic 12-0 postseason record, with plenty of time for rest.

The swift four game sweep of the San Antonio Spurs means Dubs won’t have to play again until Thursday, June 1.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are still battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston is dangling by a thread heading into Game 4 in Cleveland, but if tonight looks anything like Game 3, the series could last a lot longer than expected.

Here’s some video of the Warriors returning from Texas, Western Conference Trophy in hand.