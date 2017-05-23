Toddler struck by unlicensed driver, airlifted to hospital in Salinas

SALINAS (KRON) — A 3-year-old was helicoptered to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Salinas over the weekend, police said.

The accident was reported around 10:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Humboldt Dr., where the boy was walking with his mother from the house to their car, according to police.

The boy suddenly ran into the street without looking and was hit by a Lincoln Navigator.

35-year-old Juvenal Serrato was driving the car without a license.

The boy suffered facial and head injuries and was flown to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, police said.

As of Monday afternoon, police said the victim suffered a broken collarbone and bad facial bruises, but is expected to survive.

Serrato cooperated with investigators and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but was cited for being an unlicensed driver, police said.

