TUSCON, Arizona (KRON) — Beer brewers frequently boast about the water they use in the beer making process.

In Arizona, they are pioneering a method of making suds by using wastewater.

Pima County, which is where the City of Tucson is, has set up a mobile purification plant.

Inside a shipping container is the use a five-step filtration process to purify the wastewater.

Local brewers then take the final product and turn into beer.

Those behind the project say the water is so pure that brewers will actually need to add minerals to get the desired flavor they want for their beer.

The county is planning to take the container on a tour.

