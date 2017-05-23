VIDEO: Arizona beer brewers trying to make booze using wastewater

By , and Published:

 

TUSCON, Arizona (KRON) — Beer brewers frequently boast about the water they use in the beer making process.

In Arizona, they are pioneering a method of making suds by using wastewater.

Pima County, which is where the City of Tucson is, has set up a mobile purification plant.

Inside a shipping container is the use a five-step filtration process to purify the wastewater.

Local brewers then take the final product and turn into beer.

Those behind the project say the water is so pure that brewers will actually need to add minerals to get the desired flavor they want for their beer.

The county is planning to take the container on a tour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s