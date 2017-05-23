VIDEO: Employee injured in armed robbery at East Bay restaurant

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An employee was injured Tuesday morning when an armed robber opened fire at a restaurant in San Leandro, according to police.

Around 2:50 a.m. an officer was in the area of Sam’s Super Burgers located at 501 East 14th St. when he heard a disturbance at the restaurant.

He saw suspect running west from the business, up Cherrywood Ave.

The officer responded to the scene and found an employee was shot twice in the leg. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Employees say the suspect stole cash from the restaurant and then turned around to shoot the worker.

A shelter in place was issued for residents who live just west of the restaurant while police conducted a search for the suspect.

San Leandro Police, with assistance from Alemeda Co. Sheriff’s Office, used police K-9’s in an hour-long search, but were unable to find the alleged robber.

Police say they could not get a clear description of the suspect, other than that the gunman was wearing a knit ski mask.

The incident remains under investigation.

