VIDEO: Massive landslide covers part of Hwy 1 in Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) – A big new rock slide has closed a stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1, burying part of the coastal road in up to 40 feet of boulders and dirt.

The California Department of Transportation said Monday that millions of tons of rock and dirt tumbled down upon the narrow oceanside highway over the weekend.

CalTrans spokeswoman Tamie McGowen says the slide deposited so much debris that it has changed the coastline along a swath of the Central California road.

Authorities say they will have to wait for the slide to stop before they attempt to shore up the hillside and road. A wet winter has brought flooding, rockslides and road closings to the area around Big Sur, whose scenery is a major tourist attraction.

For now, there is no estimate for when Highway 1 will reopen in the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES