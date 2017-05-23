SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re flying out of San Francisco International Airport this weekend, airport officials are telling travelers to brace for winter-like delays and cancellations over the holiday.

That is because the airport is closing one of its two main runways due to a repaving project that has been underway since the spring.

They were originally not scheduled to do the runway work this Memorial Day weekend because it’s such a popular travel time.

But rain and windy conditions forced them to postpone two other previously scheduled weekend closures which could have delayed the project into the even busier summer flying season.

“Airlines really increase their flight schedules beginning in the first and second week of June, so meeting with the airlines and the FAA, the option was either include Memorial Day weekend in the plan or go deeper into the month of June,” SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said, “Where each preceding week gets busier with more flights. So, it was kind of a lesser of two evils in terms of which option we had to select.”

The runway will close Friday night at 10 p.m. and reopen Monday morning.

On previous weekend runway closures, as many as 100 flights were canceled.

Travelers can also expect delays of 30 to 90 minutes.

They are advising people to double check their flight status with their carriers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES