NEWARK, New Jersey (KRON) — A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to San Francisco International Airport has been evacuated due to an engine fire, according to authorities.

The Newark Airport is temporarily closed due to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

A witness told KRON4 he had to evacuate using the emergency slide.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Video Credit: (@lo_toney/Twitter)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Newark Airport is temporarily closed due to deployment of emergency chutes on a plane with an apparent engine fire. No injuries reported. — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js